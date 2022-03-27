Oscars 2022: 'Belfast' takes home the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards









Belfast has claimed Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards after beating out a list of prestigious nominees in a hotly contested category.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench and Jude Hill the film is a coming of age tale that sees a young boy grow up in the backdrop of the Irish troubles and was known as one of the most influential films of the previous year.

As one of the ‘big six’ Oscar categories, the prize for Best Original Screenplay has long been downplayed, though still holds considerable significance in industry circles.

Joining the likes of Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Parasite by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, as well as Green Book by Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly & Nick Vallelonga, Belfast is a worthy winner of the prize.

Belfast is also nominated for Best Picture where it hopes to take home the night’s most coveted prize.

Best Original Screenplay winner: Belfast

Nominations:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World)

Adam McKay and David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)