Oscar-winning director Peter Werner dead at 76









Oscar-winning director Peter Werner has passed away at the age of 76. Werner was best known for his work directing TV shows such as Justified and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

The news was announced by Werner’s young brother Tom, who told The Hollywood Reporter: “He had a torn aorta that the doctors weren’t able to repair. So sudden”. Werner had started his career working on the student project In the Region of Ice, which went on to earn him the Oscar for ‘Best Live-Action Short Film’.

Werner’s career progressed to the small screen, working with future stars like Bruce Willis on the show Moonlighting as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt on Ghost Whisperer. From there, he went on to produce several iconic series, such as A Different World, a spin-off of The Cosby Show.

Werner’s work on television included several Emmy nominations for Moonlighting as well as television films such as Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story and Why I Wore Lipstick To My Mastectomy. His work in television films like LBJ: The Early Years led to him winning a Peabody award. Werner also directed several episodes for shows like The Wonder Years and The Blacklist.

Werner’s brother has also been known as a producer, working on sitcoms like Roseanne and That ’70s Show. Werner is survived by his wife, Kedren, as well as his three children, Lillie, Catherine, and James.