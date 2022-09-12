Bruce Willis names his favourite films of all time









Bruce Willis was one of the most successful actors of his generation before his recent professional decline. Having worked on iconic projects like Die Hard, Moonrise Kingdom, Pulp Fiction and many more, Willis has made invaluable contributions to the world of cinema.

Fans were naturally critical of Willis’ latest productions which were low-budget independent thrillers which went straight to video. At the time, many felt as if Willis was looking to secure the financial future of his family through these mediocre projects because they were easy and profitable for an established actor like him.

However, the truth behind Willis’ decision is much more tragic. Earlier this year, Willis’ family revealed that the celebrated actor had been diagnosed with aphasia. This disorder prevents the patient from understanding language or even articulating thoughts through language. This is why some of his recent works featured minimal dialogue.

After realising the impact of his medical condition on his performance, the Golden Raspberry committee retracted its awards for Worst Performance which it had bestowed upon Willis. Although Willis’ new films aren’t good, some of his all-time favourites are just as great as the wonderful work he did in the earlier half of his career.

While talking about his preferences, in an interview, Willis said: “Here are my top 5 or 6 movies, which I generally watch 3 to 5 times a year. Dr. Strangelove, Raging Bull, The first 2 Godfathers, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Spartacus, Bridge on the River Kwai, Bullitt, the Great Escape, On the Waterfront, Reservoir Dogs, Patton.“

Check out the full list below.

Bruce Willis’ favourite films:

Dr. Strangelove (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese, 1980)

Spartacus (Stanley Kubrick, 1960)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (David Lean, 1957)

The Godfather Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Alien (Ridley Scott, 1979)

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

The Last Picture Show (Peter Bogdanovich, 1971)

Reservoir Dogs (Quentin Tarantino, 1992)

The Great Escape (John Sturges, 1963)

On the Waterfront (Elia Kazan, 1954)

300 (Zack Snyder, 2006)

Bullitt (Peter Yates, 1968)

Patton (Franklin J. Schaffner, 1970)

Willis’ list is full of classics, featuring works by acclaimed directors like Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick. He also selected Quentin Tarantino’s influential directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, which convinced him to star in Pulp Fiction.

Although the actor was only asked to name five selections for his list, he ended up naming most of his favourites. While adding to his collection, Willis explained: “I really dug 300, the first Alien, Last Picture Show…. that’s more than 5 or 6.”

