Oscar Scheller and Chloe Moriondo share new single ‘Hard Being Alive’









Multi-talented musical prodigy Oscar Scheller has never been one to stay in his lanes, as an aspirational youngster, he reached across the disparate influences of hip-hop, dub, new-wave and Britpop to create his own unique frequency in the musical field. Over time, he became an astute producer and became a popular collaborator for a number of successful pop acts looking for production and songwriting support.

In more recent years, his own material has focussed on the electronic hip-hop region of his expertise in releases such as HTTP404 (2019) and Boys Cry (2021). For his latest release, Scheller has collaborated with Chloe Moriondo on a single entitled ‘Hard Being Alive’.

The collaboration marks Moriondo’s first release of the year in the wake of the heavenly pop single ‘Dizzy’ released last year in a collaboration with Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman.

In this new track, the pair have produced something truly original in sound whilst remaining tethered to the realms of accessibility. Scheller said of the song: “‘It’s Hard Being Alive’ is something I’m sure we’ve all thought at one point in our lives. I wrote it during a particularly claustrophobic and dismal period in London. I honestly forgot about it.”

He continued: “Fast forward onto an LA trip, Chloe Moriondo and I had just left a session with A. G. Cook and I accidentally airdropped the demo to Chloe’s phone when I was trying to play another song in the car. A month later she messaged me the song saying she was obsessed with it and sent me a voice-noted acoustic rendition. I messaged back saying ‘you wanna do a verse?’ and she made the song a million times better”.

Moriondo added: “‘Hard Being Alive’ is the littest (most lit) song about being sad ever. It makes me wanna drive fast and make mistakes.”

Stream ‘Hard Being Alive’ below and see if you agree with Moriondo.