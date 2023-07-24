Orville Peck discusses “full-blown attack” on LGBTQIA+ community









Country singer Orville Peck, who is openly gay, has stated the LGBTQIA+ community is currently the target of “a full-blown attack”.

The comments were made to media personality Brittany Broski, who recently launched her new YouTube comedy talk-show series Royal Court, welcoming Peck as her first guest. The show follows a relaxed, tongue-in-cheek format where she asks guests a series of relatively unserious questions about their life and career.

During the latter part of Peck’s episode, Broski asked the singer: “What pisses you the fuck off?”. After jokingly asking how much time she had, Peck offered a hard-hitting reflection of the hardships currently faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly transgender people, and how the music industry – or those with a platform in mainstream media – don’t seem to care all that much. “

“What really pisses me off at the moment is the obsessive slander and discrimination happening to the LGBTQIA+ community that seems to be sort of never stopping, in this really appalling, quite serious way,” Peck said. “I think a lot of people like [Peck and Broski] are aware of it and talking about it but it doesn’t seem like that many people on the mainstream are super bothered about it.”

He continued: “[It’s] a full-blown attack – I have a lot of transgender friends and some of them live in Tennessee and places like that, and they’re fucking scared, like properly scared, as they should be. It sucks and it takes up so much mental space for people and it’s sad”.

As a gay man and strong community ally, Peck is known for standing up and speaking out against prejudices against the community, both as a musician and figure in notable queer spaces, such as appearing as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Watch Brittany Broski’s full Royal Court episode with Orville Peck below.