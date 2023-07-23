How Orville Peck transformed country music









Speaking about his humble beginnings, Orville Peck reminisces about the days when no one believed in his craft. “It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work,” he said. Thankfully, they were way off the mark because not only has Peck earned widespread success in his own right – but he’s also completely redefined country music.

Peck’s upbringing was a pretty lonely one: being a gay aspiring country singer was an alienating experience. But translating that into his craft has become a big part of his image. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the country music scene was dominated by major players like George Jones, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Willie Nelson, and more. Peck himself has cited 1970s-era country music as having strong influence on his work, artistically and lyrically.

Culturally, though, country music has always inherently explored mainly conservative themes. Namely, these are generally anything that falls beneath the umbrella of heteronormative relationships captured often in alcohol-centred, rural-inspired settings. George Jones’ most famous songs are the ones rich in love or heartbreak. Dolly Parton follows a similar pattern. Mainstream country music has always been a space where the men sing about the women, and vice versa.

For Peck, finding someone to truly identify with beyond musical tastes must have been something of a challenge. Further to that, aspiring to be a major part of a genre so heavily rooted in homophobia must have been an ambition most wouldn’t even entertain the thought of. Country music originated from the Southern and Southwestern states – some of the most right-wing places in the USA – so, for music to mirror cultural values, exploration of sexual identity was certainly off the table.

Make no mistake, Peck’s take on country is in keeping with explorations of love, but it’s also for the modern-day listener. He does well to maintain the genre’s accessibility and stay true to its conventions. Tackling his talent first, his voice is immaculate – Peck has the ability to nail the most challenging of songs in what can only be described as a completely effortless manner. He possesses a traditional-sounding country drawl that’s reminiscent of early pioneers, complete with a tone and falsetto that warms the senses.

As a lyricist, his words echo many iterations of the genre with their openly poetic musings and intense accounts of love. In ‘City Of Gold’, Peck croons: “All that I want is a kind heart to haunt / My shrink says it ain’t too much to ask”. Within the more energetic ‘Daytona Sand’, his emotions become channelled through the satisfying spits of lyrical digs: “Is that another whispered plan? / I’ve been around long enough to know you can’t trust a man”.

Visually, Peck is an enigma. Speculation about his true identity over the years has been rife – but it doesn’t even matter. His stage presence is mesmerising enough as he performs in getups that are dazzling enough to make you question your own style.

Crucially, Peck is everything to love about country music, past and present. But where he differs beautifully is in his self-confidence as a gay man. From his appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race to his presence on social media, he’s never one to stray away from speaking out about issues on the matter and is known to openly and proudly support drag artists and trans rights.

In 2020, in honour of the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ+ parade, Queerty named Peck among others who are “leading the nation toward equality, acceptance, and dignity for all people”. Peck has since been heralded time and time again for his contributions to the community and is paramount in providing open spaces where aspiring musicians and music lovers of the country genre can feel safe.

Country music, while still appealing to diverse audiences, was always foremost an exercise in traditional takes on relationships. This garnered spaces and communities where primarily cisgender, heterosexual people would feel safe. Today, country music has become a place which more openly celebrates different expressions of identity and sexuality.

With talent as loud and fearless as Peck’s, this has become more possible. Country music no longer lives within the confines of dated notions: artists like Peck have worked to open gateways to change. Without their voices, genres would linger in isolated silos, devoid of the collaborative magic that empowers music to transcend limitations and unite people from all walks of life.