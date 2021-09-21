Original ‘Naruto’ soundtrack to get first digital release







Fans of Naruto, rejoice, as for the first time ever the full soundtrack for the popular anime franchise will be released on digital platforms.

Released through Milan Records, the record label shared the exciting news on Instagram, announcing that the soundtrack will arrive on all major streaming platforms on Friday 24 September. Only previously available in Japan, the brand new album finally gives fans worldwide their chance to own the soundtrack.

As the Instagram caption reads, “We are thrilled to bring you the 19 soundtracks on Thursday 9/24 for the first time on all digital platforms from the beloved anime franchise!”.

Continuing, the post recognises, “This is the first time that all these albums are made available digitally for fans worldwide!” before revealing, “We are working on a few more Naruto surprises for you!”.

The music media company Pitchfork has also revealed further information about the brand new album, detailing that the 19 songs on the soundtrack will cover each of the original anime series, Naruto, along with the sequel series Naruto: Shippuden and spin-off Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The upcoming soundtrack will also cover many of the Naruto animated films, including, Boruto: Naruto The Movie, Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow and Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Will Of Fire.

This won’t be the first rodeo for Milan Records by any means, with the Los Angeles-based record label specialising in film scores and soundtrack releases, having recently released the scores for The Green Knight, Lupin and Parasite. They have also tackled other anime soundtracks, including My Hero Academia, Akira and Attack On Titan.

Beginning in 1999 as a manga series, Naruto has since gained cult recognition thanks to its anime adaptation that follows a young ninja, on his quest to become the leader of his village.

Comments