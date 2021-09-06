‘The Green Knight’ given September UK release date







After long-last, A24’s The Green Knight has finally attained a UK release date after several distribution complications due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having been pulled from its summer release date, the film, directed by David Lowery, is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 24, with the movie available on Amazon Prime the very same day of release.

The announcement of such news is certainly relieving considering the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the film industry continue, with both Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick receiving further delays to their release dates. Though for film star Tom Cruise, who appears in both big-budget sequels, this is no bad thing as the consequence of the pandemic has seen a considerable loss of box office profits.

With Tom Cruise producing both films alongside Skydance and Paramount Pictures, it’s highly likely that the star actor had a say in the delay of both Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. According to the report from Deadline, “Paramount didn’t want to cherry-pick which movies will open in the current climate. In their view, all their filmmakers and stars deserve the same consideration and positioning in a future potential robust box office marketplace”.

Thankfully then, Lowery’s Green Knight has managed to squeeze its head into the UK release schedule. The film’s ancient mythic morality tale is a culturally resonant one that explores the virtue of honour, even in life’s darkest challenges. Based on the old-age tale, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the story would become a template for the popular adventure story, where a lowly knight goes on a coming-of-age adventure in which he would face fierce challenges and foes. An official author for the tale has never been discovered which only adds to the story’s strange qualities, an iconic piece of literature in the myth of Arthurian legend.

A24’s upcoming Green Knight however looks to be taking the tale of Arthurian legend far more seriously, helmed by A Ghost Story’s David Lowery and starring Dev Patel as the brave knight Gawain.

By the looks of the film’s trailer, it looks as though the mythical world of Camelot is set to come to life with fantasy wonder.

