The original 'Goonies' home sold to super-fan for $1.63 million









The iconic home from the Richard Donner movie The Goonies, produced by Steven Spielberg, has been sold to a super-fan of the 1985 film.

Sold within a week after it came on the market, the property in Astoria, Oregon, went for $1.65 million. Occupied by the Walsh family in the movie, including the father Irving (Keith Walker), mother Irene (Mary Ellen Trainor), high-schooler Brandon (Josh Brolin) and Mikey, played by Sean Astin, the leader of the titular club of youngsters who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure.

“After the word spread that the property was for sale, we received multiple offers, at asking price and higher, and we have a full back-up offer,” Jordan Miller of L. Scott Real Estate told Oregon Live.

In the same statement, Miller says that the new owner “promises to preserve and protect the landmark”. Speaking to the seller, the new homeowner stated, “My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success…Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure”.

Recognised as one of the greatest movies of the 1980s, The Goonies is a beloved classic of the era that would introduce many young viewers to Spielberg’s family-friendly flicks, including his Indiana Jones trilogy. The latest Indiana Jones movie is due to be released in 2023, with Disney recently releasing the film’s very first trailer starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

Take a look at the trailer for the 1980s movie below.