Watch the brand new trailer for 'Indiana Jones 5'









The Indiana Jones franchise might have seriously faltered with Kingdom of Crystal Skulls, but interest in the series is still strong. Set for a release next summer, the fifth edition has been given the ominous title of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford will reprise the most iconic role of his career, starring alongside the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas, among other big names. However, this will be the last time fans will get to see Ford in action as Indiana Jones.

During an appearance at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year, the actor confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was going to be his final outing as the beloved adventurer. While talking about the latest addition, Ford said: “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons.”

The actor seemed very enthusiastic about the new film, adding: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

However, Ford acknowledged that he was getting up there in terms of age. Since he injured himself during the production of the upcoming sequel, the actor said he was not putting himself on the line again. “This is it! I will not fall down for you again,” Ford declared.

Watch the new trailer below.