‘Oppenheimer’ will feature “zero” CGI shots









The British filmmaker behind the forthcoming biopic Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, has stated that there are zero CGI shots in his movie.

The highly-anticipated epic tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Featuring an all-star cast, Cillian Murphy is the actor with the responsibility of taking on the titular figure, with a supporting cast that includes the likes of Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Benny Safdie, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

News of the total lack of CGI came from a report from Collider. Nolan has previously discussed how he went about re-creating an authentic nuclear explosion without the use of CGI.

“Recreating the Trinity test without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on,” Nolan stated in February 2023, “Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on — was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself … there were huge practical challenges”.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21st, the very same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will hit cinema screens, with the huge day for cinema being hyped across social media.

Check out the trailer for Oppenheimer below.