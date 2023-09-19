‘Oppenheimer’ is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’









Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has now become the highest-grossing biopic in history, taking the title from Bryan Singer’s 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

After building excitement through a box office battle with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Nolan’s latest offering enjoyed a huge opening and became the third highest-grossing film of 2023. The film also claimed the title of the highest-grossing World War II movie of all time.

Now, Oppenheimer has claimed another record, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-grossing biographical movie of all time. Nolan’s film has now earned over $912.7 million at the box office. Bohemian Rhapsody made $910.8 million.

Bohemian Rhapsody told the story of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, starring Rami Malek as the iconic singer. Alongside its commercial success, the film enjoyed a successful award season, claiming four Academy Awards in 2019.

Oppenheimer follows J. Robert Oppenheimer as he leads the Manhattan Project, the mission to create the world’s first nuclear weapons. With a star-studded cast featuring Cillian Murphy in the title role alongside Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt, the film is likely to secure similar award success.

Malek also features amidst the acclaimed Oppenheimer cast as a nuclear physicist, meaning he now appears in both of the top two highest-grossing biopics.

