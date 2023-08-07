‘Oppenheimer’ is the now highest-grossing World War II movie of all time









Christopher Nolan’s most recent film, the historical biopic Oppenheimer, has now taken the record for the most successful World War II movie of all time, reaching the top spot after taking over from Michael Bay’s 2001 film Pearl Harbour.

Bay’s film currently has a lifetime gross, according to Box Office Mojo, of just under $200million, and Nolan’s Oppenheimer already has an impressive $552m under its belt, despite only arriving in cinemas last month.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima in Japan to try and end the Second World War.

The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

In Far Out’s review of Oppenheimer, we wrote, “The fact that there is rarely a moment of tedium in Oppenheimer is a testament to a three-hour film focusing on only one event (though including its lead-up and fall-out). Then we have the event itself, of course, The Trinity Test, to finally see whether this painstakingly researched atomic bomb could really work and thereby end the Second World War.

The review continued: “Unlike Nolan’s other films, though, Oppenheimer, as a biographical drama, is admittedly light on his usual spectacle set-pieces, but the Trinity Test itself does not disappoint; it’s not just a mere explosion, it will viscerally shock and confound audiences but also provide a real focus on the man himself and the justification of his actions.”

Check out the film’s trailer below.