Only one ‘Harry Potter’ actor knew how the books ended when filming the movies









Even though the final instalment in the saga arrived back in 2011, the Harry Potter films remain a staple of popular culture. While many factors underpin their success, it is ultimately attributed to the substance and scope of the source material: the books by J. K. Rowling. One of the most well-written and fascinating literary worlds in history, it was perfect to be adapted into film. Although the Warner Bros series diverges from the words in some notable aspects, they were undertaken with utter respect for Rowling’s creation.

Whether it be Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort or even the late Robbie Coltrane as the loveable Hagrid, all of the on-screen renditions of the main characters are iconic in the Harry Potter movies, with every actor bringing something different to their roles. However, what’s interesting about the series is that nobody knew how it would end for their character apart from author Rowling, who was still writing her books when Warner Bros started adapting the franchise.

Well, no one knew apart from one prominent figure. This was revealed as part of 2022’s documentary film, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, when Daniel Radcliffe sat down with Gary Oldman, who played his on-screen godfather, Sirius Black. At the beginning of the clip, Radcliffe says: “I always loved the character Sirius. I love the relationship Harry and Sirius have. He’s like this cool uncle but also an older brother figure.”

Oldman responded: “He’s painted as this villainous guy, and then has the switch where you go, ‘Ah he was set up, and he’s a good guy.'” Radcliffe then noted, “And he’s so kind and so warm”, with Oldman adding: “He’s kind of cool”.

At this point, Oldman lamented not knowing “the whole picture” when filming, acknowledging that everyone making the movies, from the directors to the cast, were in the dark about how they would end. He said: “I wish I’d had the whole picture. You know, we only ever found out from the book. I don’t know whether you were (in the know) because you were Harry Potter.”

This was when Radcliffe took the opportunity to reveal that one of the cast did know how it ended. This was the late Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape. He said: “Rickman did, that was it.” Dumbfounded that their co-star knew what was happening, Oldman asked, “Rickman?” Reaffirming the point, the Harry Potter star confirmed: “He had the inside line”.

Asked how this happened, Radcliffe explained that “very, very early” on, Rickman said to JK Rowling, “I think I need to know what happens.”

Of course, Rickman would have an in, Oldman replied. His opposite concluded: “He did, yeah. He never told Chris (Columbus), never told anyone. Chris would literally say to him, ‘Why are you doing that like that?’ He said, ‘I’ll tell you later.'”

Watch the clip below.