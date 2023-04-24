‘Only Fools and Horses’ star Patrick Murray reveals his cancer has returned









The Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has revealed that his lung cancer has returned.

Murray starred as Mickey Pearce in the iconic British sitcom, which ran from 1981-2003, appearing alongside the likes of David Jason, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Buster Merryfield. Having been battling lung cancer for some time, the actor was given the all-clear last year, only for the disease to return and spread to his legs and pelvis.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: “I have been trying to avoid this tweet for a while, but I owe it to my friends to keep you updated. Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned”.

Despite the cancer returning, the actor discussed the silver linings of the diagnosis, stating: “Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years. His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine”.

Take a look at the whole Twitter thread below in which Murray shares the news, below.

See more Long Tweeeet warning .



I have been trying to avoid this tweet for a while ,but I owe it to my friends to keep you updated.



Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway ,Guys ,and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned . — Patrick Murray (@PatMurray000) April 24, 2023