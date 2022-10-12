Sir David Jason reveals he collapsed from Covid-19









Sir David Jason has opened up about his experience of Covid, which he said left him collapsed on the ground and unable to get up.

The actor made the revelation during an interview with BBC Breakfast. Elsewhere in the conversation, he looked back upon his first television appearance. Jason managed to stay clear of the virus during the lockdowns, and it wasn’t until this July that he finally caught Covid.

He said: “I got it seriously bad. Because all the muscles weren’t working, I collapsed and I fell against the radiator… I was so weak, I couldn’t get up. I crawled to the bed. The muscles weren’t working and I used the bed to try and stand up so that I could go to where I wanted to get, and also get back into bed, and I couldn’t… I tried for about a quarter of an hour, trying all sorts of things to stand up so I could walk about”.

Adding: “My arms wouldn’t work and my legs wouldn’t work, so being a very creative and inventive person, I thought, how will I get from here to the door? You know when you see a walrus if you watch David Attenborough, and they walk on land, they crawl on land? That’s what I did.”

Jason continued: “But in order to do that, I had to use my head. So now I’m lying face down on the ground, and in order to get to the door – and the arms really weren’t working and the legs weren’t working – I was using my head to drag me to the door. So just as I got to the door, the door opened… and it was my good lady wife and she managed to help me get back into bed. But later on the next day, I got carpet burns all down on my forehead and across the top of my nose.”

Fortunately, the actor has now recovered and is in full health. He is also publishing a book about Christmas, including tales from the set of the legendary Only Fools and Horses festive specials.