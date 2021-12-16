One of David Bowie’s first-ever demos is up for auction









A David Bowie demo from 1965 titled ‘I Want Your Love’ has been unearthed and is set to go up for auction.

Recorded by Bowie under the band name Davy Jones and the Lower Third, this is one of the first times that he was ever recorded as a teenager.

Given the weight of that significance, the vinyl demo is expected to fetch a whopping £12,000 when it goes up for sale later today, according to Variety.

Auctioneer Martin Hughes has stated: “The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing companies and therefore unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.”

It is the latest in a very busy period for music merchandise going up for sale. The Sun Records piano, dubbed ‘the piano that invented rock ‘n’ roll’ is also up for sale this week.

As the auction lot for that entry reads: “Offered here for the first time ever, is the iconic ‘Million Dollar Quartet Piano’ – the Sun Records’ studio piano – a vintage 1949 Wurlitzer spinet with serial number 387912 that was played by a stellar rock and roll list of ‘who’s who’ including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ike Turner, Phineas Newborn, Jr., Charlie Rich and many more.”

The starting bid for the auction. Is. understandably higher than Bowie’s demo, currently sitting at $700,000 but by the time it goes to sale later this week, it is expected to fetch over $1,000,000. Sadly, both might be out of most of our Christmas budgets, but they would certainly make lovely presents for someone.