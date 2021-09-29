Olly Alexander shares details of new Years & Years album







Years & Years, the moniker used by Olly Alexander, has announced his third studio album, Night Call, and shared the first single ‘Crave’. The upcoming record is the first Alexander has released since Years & Years transformed into a solo project earlier this year. It is set to drop visa Polydor on January 7th, 2022.

In a recent statement, Alexander shared the details of Night Call, describing how he “was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music”.

‘Crave’, the first single from the forthcoming LP, was announced last week and landed yesterday (September 28). Alexander has described the first offering as “a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted.”

Detailing further, he added: “In the past, I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head.” Alexander has also released ‘Crave’ in tandem with a new music video. Featuring stunning visuals and elaborate costumes, it is a feast for the eyes.

The album marks Olly Alexander’s first album as a solo artist after Years & Years parted ways. Last April, however, he released his comeback single ‘Starstruck’ and shows no sign of slowing down.

Explaining why the new Years & Years album will be a solo venture, Alexander said: “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

Following the release of ‘Starstruck’, Alexander worked alongside Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue for a collaborative remix of the track. In addition, Alexander also joined Elton John for a rendition of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘Its A Sin’ live at the BRIT Awards, following his performance in the TV drama of the same name.

You can watch the new video for Years & Years single, ‘Crave’ below.

