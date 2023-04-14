Olivia Wilde to adapt Jennifer Egan novels into A24 series









Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde is set to adapt Jennifer Egan’s best-selling novels A Visit from the Goon Squad and The Candy House.

According to a new Deadline report, A24 has optioned the rights to the books with Olivia Wilde attached to adapt them into a TV series.

A Visit From The Goon Squad, a set of 13 interconnected short stories, won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize. Its best-selling follow-up, The Candy House, came out in 2022. Wilde will adapt both books into a TV series for A24.

Olivia Wilde is currently one of the most in-demand directors working in Hollywood. This new project marks her first foray into television. A24’s recent film projects may have swept up at the Oscars, but its television unit has also been delivering critically-acclaimed content, such as the new Netflix series Beef.

Wilde recently directed, starred in and produced Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and debuted at number one at the US box office. Her previous film, Booksmart, won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, the Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Female Director, and landed lead actress Beanie Feldstein a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress.