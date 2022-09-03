Olivia Wilde says “shitty movies” helped her become a director









Actor and director Olivia Wilde has been making the rounds online, marketing her brand new film Don’t Worry Darling whilst stirring up controversy with her fellow movie stars.

Making the move from acting to filmmaking in 2019 with Booksmart, Wilde’s follow-up film Don’t Worry Darling is a step-up in more ways than one. A dramatic sci-fi in the same vein as The Stepford Wives, Wilde’s latest features Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and Dita Von Teese.

Recently speaking about how she flourished in the industry during a conversation with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview magazine, Wilde said that appearing in “shitty movies” helped her to progress in her career.

“I’ve made like 5,000 times more shitty movies than you have,” Wilde told Gyllenhaal, adding, “I’ve been in some really bad ones, and now I think, ‘I did those to learn all the cautionary tales that would help me define myself as a director: how I will never speak to a crew, how I will never speak to actors, how I will never schedule a movie.’ All of that comes from those bad experiences”.

Wilde’s recent controversy with both Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf has dominated the current conversation on social media, with LaBeouf hitting back at the filmmaker for firing him from her project for contentious reasons.

Wilde’s latest movie, Don’t Worry Darling, will be released in the UK on September 23rd.