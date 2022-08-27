Shia LaBeouf denies he was fired in favour of Harry Styles for Olivia Wilde’s new movie









Shia LaBeouf has responded to Olivia Wilde’s claim that she fired the star from her project Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde’s partner Harry Styles eventually took up the role, but LaBeouf claims he left by choice rather than being forced.

LaBeouf’s claims were seemingly ratified when a leaked video conveniently made its way online during which Wilde pleads with the Transformers star to return and instead says that it is co-lead Florence Push who needs to “wake up”.

It was originally cited in 2020 that LaBeouf had left due to a scheduling conflict, however, when further hardships in filming made for a fractious production, Wilde was moved to defend her forthcoming film and claimed LaBeouf was fired.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work,” Wilde claimed. “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Adding: “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

However, a leaked video seems to pour doubt on those damaging remarks as Wilde says “she is not ready to give up” on the project and pleads with LaBeouf to return. He had since said he left because he “couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Viral marketing or something else? You can check out the leaked video below and make your own mind up. Don’t Worry Darling is set to hit cinemas on September 23rd.

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK



(the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck’s gonna stop us ? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022