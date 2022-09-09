Olivia Wilde responds to claims that Shia LaBeouf quit 'Don't Worry Darling'









The rumour mill from the production of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling will truly never stop turning, with the director addressing the claims of Shia LaBeouf that he quit the movie.

Originally part of the cast when the production began, Wilde claimed that LaBeouf was fired in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set. The actor denied this, however, claiming he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time” before engaging in a public spat with the director in the form of text messages between the two performers.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, however, Wilde has addressed the LaBeouf beef, stating: “This issue is so much more nuanced than can be explained in private texts released out of context…All I’ll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him. I wish him the best in his recovery”.

Earlier this summer, Wilde added in an interview with Variety: “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances”.

Directing and starring in the movie with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll, Wilde has found herself having to traverse multiple public dramas surrounding the production, including recent allegations that Styles spat on his co-star Pine.

Don’t Worry Darling is released in the UK on September 23rd, check out the trailer below.