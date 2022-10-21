Olivia Wilde reveals the Nora Ephron divorce salad dressing recipe









Olivia Wilde has shared the recipe for her “special dressing”, as concocted by Nora Ephron, which allegedly triggered a heated argument.

The now-famous salad dressing was mentioned in a scathing report from a former nanny of Wilde and her former husband, Jason Sudeikis. She claimed that the “special dressing” fuelled a major disagreement between the pair.

The nanny alleged that Wilde made a salad with the “special dressing” for Harry Styles, with whom she had become romantically involved. Meanwhile, Sudeikis noticed this and tried to stop Wilde from leaving the house to see the One Direction singer.

On Tuesday, Wilde addressed her fans on social media to share a page from Nora Ephron’s autobiography Heartburn, which was partially based on her own divorce, showing a recipe for a “very strong vinaigrette”.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the page on Wilde’s story said via Yahoo. “Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny spoke to the Daily Mail about the salad dressing fight she said took place on November 15th.

“Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house, and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

She added: “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].”

Wilde and Sudeikis have since denied the nanny’s claims. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

