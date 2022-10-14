Olivia Wilde says the media "pits women against one another"









Olivia Wilde has been the subject of much debate recently due to the media spotlight on her latest directorial effort, Don’t Worry Darling. Starring the likes of Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, among others, Wilde has returned to the director’s chair for a new psychological thriller.

However, much of the conversation surrounding Don’t Worry Darling has been about the production controversies, such as the departure of Shia LaBeouf. It became the subject of a proper media circus after a video from the premiere of the film went viral, apparently depicting Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine.

In a recent interview with Elle, Wilde opened up about the media debacle and the treatment of Don’t Worry Darling’s production process by various outlets. The filmmaker claimed that the media frenzy has “brought my attention to the media and how it pits women against one another.”

She continued: “It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

According to Wilde, the endless discussions of the alleged conflicts between the cast and crew only detracted from substantial explorations of the film’s subject matter. She added: “This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here.'”

