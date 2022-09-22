Olivia Wilde confirms Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine









The internet is an insidious place, and it doesn’t take long for rumours to swirl. Over the course of the last week or so, the latest hot topic was that Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine. The question lost among it all was: Why would he?

Styles partner and director of the project, Olivia Wilde, was pressed on the strange issue when she was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and she strongly denied the mad claim.

The debut director said, “People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” However, while that might put the Venice Film Festival clip to bed, the film has, nevertheless, served up plenty of drama.

“The whole experience has sort of changed my way of thinking about the internet,” Wilde said. “But, really, it’s kind of ironic, because all of this is really what the film is about. The film is about the narratives we are fed and whether we choose to accept them or question their sources.”

Earlier on in the promotion campaign, a video appeared that seemingly ran in contrast to Wilde’s narrative that Shia LaBeouf had been fired from the picture and replaced by Styles as the director pleaded with LaBeouf to return to the shoot.

And aside from that, pretty much since filming began for Don’t Worry Darling there has been a rumour of bubbling tension between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. Thus, spitgate might have been put to bed, but there is certainly a lot of drama off-screen when it comes to Don’t Worry Darling.

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” — @oliviawilde on #spitgate



More tonight on @CBS at 11:35/10:35c. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RQS54WJH0G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 22, 2022