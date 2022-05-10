Olivia Rodrigo covers No Doubt song ‘Just a Girl’









Teenage singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has performed a new revamp of No Doubt’s 1995 hit ‘Just A Girl’ during her current North American Sour tour.

Rodrigo added the song to her setlist for her performances in Philadelphia on Friday, May 6th, and Saturday, May 7th, at the Metropolitan Opera House. The cover followed a performance of the song ‘All I Want’ from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which Rodrigo stars as Nini.

Elsewhere on her tour, Rodrigo has performed several other pop-rock classics, including a rendition of ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne and ‘Seether’ by Veruca Salt; both have now become staples of her sets. Canadian singer Lavigne even joined Rodrigo on stage for the ‘Complicated’ cover in Toronto. In Vancouver, Rodrigo also linked up with Conan Gray to cover ‘The One That Got Away’ by Katy Perry.

The Sour tour continues in Nashville tonight (May 10th), with Rodrigo and her backing ensemble set to play at the Grand Ole Opry House. From there, she is due to hit another seven stops in Austin, Irving, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles throughout May.

Next month the tour will be taken across the Atlantic to Europe and the UK, with 15 dates booked with Baby Queen as the warm-up act. For more details and updates, visit Rodrigo’s website here.

In a recent interview, Rodrigo discussed why her performances aren’t held at larger venues, humbly explaining that she doesn’t think she “should skip any steps” in her hopeful rise to stardom.

Last week, Rodrigo gave her two cents on the current outrage following the US Supreme Court’s private vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which could bring in new abortion restrictions. “Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she told the crowd at her Washington show on Wednesday, May 4th.

She continued: “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Watch fan footage of Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’ below.