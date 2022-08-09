Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes to late Grease star 









Yesterday (August 8th) brought the news that Grease star and chart-topping recording artist Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 83. In the aftermath, tributes have flooded in from all over the world for the beloved late performer.

Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news in a statement, reading: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Continuing: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Since the news broke, many fellow performers and fans alike have paid tributes, including John Travolta who said that she “made all of our lives so much better”. While Grease director, Randal Kleiser, added, “what you see is what you get with her.”

Co-star Stockard Channing also proclaimed: “I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously.”

In Travolta’s extensive Instagram post he also added: “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.”

Adding: “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” before signing off with: “Your Danny, your John!”

“We have lost a great, iconic artist,” wrote George Takei. “Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Such an outpouring is indicative of her grace and positivity both on and off-screen. She was a performer who looked to give back to the world and these tributes are as much a testimony to that as her endless cancer and wellness campaigning.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.