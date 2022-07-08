Of Montreal share new single ‘Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden’









of Montreal - ‘Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden’ 6.1

American pop group of Montreal have dropped ‘Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden’, the next piece of the puzzle that is their upcoming 18th studio album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck.

The new track begins slowly with a dark atmospheric soundscape that raises the tension before a sudden interjection of psychedelic pop with a danceable beat and barely indecipherable choral vocals. “I’m a mutt, I drink human blood/ My mistake, did I mention I’m a stud?” Kevin Barnes sings, bringing an element of apprehension and comedy to proceedings.

In a statement, Barnes called the song “a wet dream of Nile Rodgers that involved William Gibson, Gokudō (the extreme path), ABBA, Marie Kondo, Marc Bolan, the music video for Prince’s ‘1999’, Leroy Horsemouth Wallace, Intercourse Dancing, and internet passwords.”

The single comes with a fittingly psychedelic animated music video by David Barnes. The visuals morph brightly coloured cartoon faces, animals and objects into a dizzy, kaleidoscopic swirl that could easily make you hurl if you’re prone to motion sickness. “There is an unhappy family whose surname is America, Liberals are Parent 1 and Conservatives are Parent 2, the citizens of the country are the children trapped inside of their parent’s toxic and loveless marriage,” Kevin Barnes explained.

“The inimical family dynamic is traumatizing the children and warping their brains worse and worse with every passing day. Some of the children feel closer to Parent 1, while others feel closer to Parent 2, this creates a hostile and violent divide within the family. The parents cannot recall why they ever got married in the first place and have grown so far apart ideologically, spiritually, emotionally… that they’ve begun to truly hate each other. They desperately need to get divorced but their lives are so deeply intertwined that it seems impossible. So life goes on and nothing is done to slow their tragic path towards familial annihilation.”

The full album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, is set for release on July 29th via Polyvinyl Records. Following its release, of Montreal will embark on a tour of North America.

Listen to of Montreal’s ‘Blab Sabbath Lathe of Maiden’ below.