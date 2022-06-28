Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead completes cancer treatment









Former Oasis and Beady Eye member Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has revealed that he has completed the treatment for the tonsil cancer that he was diagnosed with in April this year.

Taking to Twitter this weekend, Bonehead announced that he has “finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy”, explaining that whilst he is “feeling the pain right now”, he is in recovery and that “things can only get better from here”.

In the post, in which he shared a statement that he’d written, he thanked all those that have helped him on his journey at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, for making it “so much easier, I’ll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart”.

The Britpop legend then said that he is scheduled for a scan at the “end of September to check all’s well, but for now it’s into recovery mode,” counting that he’ll be facing a “couple of tough weeks ahead yet but I’ll get there”.

Just last month Bonehead updated fans following his first treatment, writing on social media: “I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital”.

Bonehead, who is a lifelong friend and collaborator of Liam Gallagher, had to take a step back from the former Oasis frontman’s current tour following his diagnosis, which included a return to Knebworth at the start of June.

Wishing his dear friend well, Gallagher wrote Twitter: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”.

Read Bonehead’s full statement below.

