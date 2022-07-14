Oasis announce 25th anniversary edition of ‘Be Here Now’









Oasis are to release a 25th-anniversary edition of their third album, Be Here Now.

The album has always been a contentious one in Oasis’ back catalogue, and for many people, Be Here Now marked the end of the Britpop era. The reissue has been set for release on August 19th through Big Brother Recordings as a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, along with a double picture disc and cassette on remastered audio.

To mark the announcement, a new lyric video for ‘D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)’ has been shared. The remix is from when Be Here Now was first re-issued which allowed Noel Gallagher to tinker with the album to smooth over mistakes he felt he’d made on the original recording.

“Most people, our record company included, were expecting Definitely, Maybe part two,” Noel previously said about the album in the documentary, Return to Rockfield.

Gallagher continued: “And they weren’t expecting ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ and that kind of thing. So, yeah, I was expecting it to be not well-received.”

He added: “Nobody realised that that was our moment. I thought our moment was the one after, that’s what I thought. So, I started to overthink it on Be Here Now.”

Be Here Now sold an incredible 400,000 copies on the first day in the UK, and 663,400 sales in the opening three days. The album reached number one in fifteen countries and was parked at the top of the UK Album Chart for four weeks. To date, it has sold the most number of copies in the first seven days of release in UK Official Chart history and has sold over 8 million copies globally.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.