Watch Nova Twins cover of Beyoncé song ‘Break My Soul’









Nova Twins took on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge feature earlier this week. During their emphatic performance, the girls delivered an energetic cover of Beyoncé‘s ‘Break My Soul’.

The powerful rendition can be seen in the video below, where the duo reimagine the original R&B track as a soulful yet energetic punk rock hit reminiscent of Rage Against the Machine.

Beyoncé’s original graced our ears back in June as the lead single to preview her highly-anticipated RENAISSANCE album. The single was followed by a surprise remix EP last month, which featured Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

Alongside their cover of ‘Break My Soul’, Nova Twins also performed their own song, ‘Choose Your Fighter’, the fifth single from their Mercury Prize-nominated second album, Supernova, which was released this summer.

Elsewhere, Nova Twins announced earlier this month that they would extend their British and European Supernova tour dates into 2023. Following a run of dates across North America and Europe, the Twins will play headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London in November, followed by a scattering of smaller shows yet to be finalised.

Supernova received a Mercury Prize nomination following its release back in June. Nova wins will find out whether they take home the prestigious award on October 18th, during the ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

Discussing the nomination with NME, Nova Twins singer and guitarist Amy Love beamed: “It’s a bucket list moment, for us. You know when you’re younger, you manifest and you think of things. Getting a Mercury was high up on the list. For us to now be here is a little bit insane. Especially for a rock and alt band to be here amongst all of these amazing artists. This is great for the scene.”

Watch Nova Twins’ energetic cover of Beyoncé‘s ‘Break My Soul’ below.