Nova Twins discuss the “surreal” praise they received from Elton John and confirm work on new album









On the red carpet at the AIM Awards, Nova Twins discussed how “grateful” they were to have Elton John’s endorsement ahead of Glastonbury. The band also revealed they are currently hard at work on their third album.

The English rock duo were at the ceremony in central London following their nomination in the ‘Best Independent Album’ category for 2022’s Supernova.

It was the album Elton John endorsed during an interview with the BBC in June before his farewell show at Glastonbury, labelling Nova Twins as “phenomenal” performers.

Speaking exclusively to Far Out, guitarist and vocalist Amy Love said it was a “surreal” moment. “I think we were just so shocked really – we were like: ‘Elton? He likes our music?’”

Bassist Georgia South described the praise from him as “crazy,” saying: “You don’t get any bigger than Elton John, it’s mad.” Love added they were incredibly “grateful,” and rather than a testament to the appeal of their sound, said it spoke to John’s embrace of independent music.

“He loves independent bands, and he’s got his ear to the ground,” added South. “It’s so refreshing for someone of that calibre to even bother to search for new music. He’s an icon – we felt honoured.”

The pair also revealed to Far Out that a follow-up to Supernova is in the pipeline, saying getting back in the studio is an all-encompassing task.

“We’re working on a new album, so we’ve been buried away in a hole doing that,” joked South. “It’s been cool, we’ve resurfaced for this [event] and the Muse tour, and now we’re going back into our hole and write – we go into it.”

Listen to ‘Power’ below.