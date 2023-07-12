Nova Twins have “some stuff cooking” for their third album









English rock duo Nova Twins have discussed plans for new music and confirmed they have “some stuff cooking” for their third album.

Most recently, the pair, whose last release was 2022’s Supernova, performed at Mad Cool in Madrid, which also hosted sets by Liam Gallagher, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Keys, Paulo Nutini, The Prodigy, Lizzo and many more.

Following their set on the Ouigo Stage at the Spanish festival last week, Nova Twins spoke to NME about their busy summer, which included a triumphant performance on The Other Stage at Glastonbury. Reflecting on their summer, Amy Love said, “A lot of the time lately to get around all these festivals, we’re on like two hours sleep… but if the crowd are amazing, it just doesn’t matter.”

She added: “We always want to do good by them because they’ve shown up, they’re sometimes in the heat, they’re sometimes thirsty or in the rain, battling against the elements, so it’s our job to make sure they’re having a great time and feeling good about themselves. We’ll always bring that energy.”

The duo also spoke about their plans for a new album, but explained how their busy touring schedule is delaying the process. “We’ve definitely got some stuff cooking,” Love revealed.

“We’re really excited about writing new music, [however] it’s really important sometimes to go away, do gigs and live your life so you’ve got something to write about. I think we’ve been doing that… We’ve never done this kind of circuit before, ever, so for us, it’s still quite new and exciting,” she added.

Addressing the question of the new music’s flavour, Georgia South explained they set themselves no boundaries: “Honestly, we just write, and we never set ourselves any boundaries, so if we end up writing something that we’ve never written before, we’ll never shut it out. We’re very open to different things or whatever feels good for us. If we’re in a room like ‘Yeah, this is fucking sick!’ then we’ll just feel that journey and go with that energy.”

Watch Nova Twins perform ‘Choose Your Fighter’ at Glastonbury below.