NOFX announce what could be their final album









NOFX have announced a forthcoming album, titled Double Album, an appropriately named follow-up to Single Album, which was released back in February. The album, which is likely to be the band’s last, is set for release on December 2nd.

The Los Angeles-based punk outfit celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, and during an announcement earlier this month, they detailed that they plan to call time at that milestone. While Double Album hasn’t been confirmed as the final NOFX album, unless there’s a Triple Album planned for release later in 2023, it looks like this could be the farewell record.

Double Album has been previewed with the brand new single, ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’, which pays tribute to the late Germs frontman Darby Crash, a close friend of the band. The energetic, word-dense party anthem oozes with nostalgia, and while it’s an ode to a late friend, it brings the warmth of optimism and healing.

In a press release, NOFX frontman Fat Mike described the album as “maybe our funniest” release. “You have to laugh at everything because the world is just falling apart, and you have to have a good attitude not to take things seriously,” he said.

“So this is how I’ve always done it. I make people laugh every day. I usually do it in a self-deprecating way, it’s just how I go through life: I have as much fun as I can. That’s what life is — trying to find all the happiness you can. And spreading happiness. Which is what I feel like is supposed to be my job in life — spreading joy.”

The sad announcement of the band’s plans to break up next year came earlier this month in a comment post on Fat Mike’s Instagram account: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…”

The comment came in response to a follower who asked Mike why the group “barely come to Canada” to play live shows. Another fan asked Mike whether the farewell dates would include a show in Los Angeles. “Los Angeles will be the last place we play,” he replied. “It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

Listen to NOFX’s new single, ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’ below.