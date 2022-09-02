NOFX to break up in 2023









NOFX singer and bassist ‘Fat Mike’ Burkett has announced that 2023 “will be the last year” for the revered L.A. punks. He broke the news out of the blue while replying to an Instagram comment on a post completely unrelated to the band.

Burkett was responding to a comment in which he was asked to explain why NOFX don’t come to Canada more often. In reply, he wrote: “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run”.

Burkett, who is also the boss of independent punk label Wreck Fat Chords, then confirmed the location of the band’s final show. After a fan asked if Los Angeles will be a stop on NOFX’s final tour, he replied: “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

The band’s final year also happens to mark their 40th anniversary. The news arrives while NOFX are still on their headline Punk in Drublic festival tour. Clearly, they’re thinking ahead.

The band’s most recent album – their 15th in total – arrived last year and is titled Single Album. According to SPIN, the band are also planning to release a live album of their final concert. They’re currently playing around with a title along the lines of At Least They’ll Finally Stop Sucking Live!

You can see how Burkett broke this surprising news in the Instagram thread below. And yes, that is Burkett getting a warm shave at a fancy barber.