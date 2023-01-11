NOFX announce final tour dates









Last year, legendary punk rockers NOFX implied that they would be breaking up. It all started with a comment that singer/bassist “Fat” Mike Burkett made on Instagram. While replying to a fan that asked when the band was visiting Canada, Burkett wrote, “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run”.

While announcing the break up might have seemed like it came out of the blue, NOFX have been vocal about their difficulties getting gigs after Burkett made jokes about the Las Vegas shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest festival in 2017. While that might not be the primary factor in the band’s breakup, it was a notable talking point around the band in recent years.

Today, we’re getting even more confirmation that NOFX are calling it quits. That’s because the band has announced a new slate of concerts that are promising to be the group’s final-ever shows. The brief slate of shows is mostly restricted to the US, with two shows in Spain on May 19th and 20th and one in Austria on June 2nd.

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” Burkett explained in a statement. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

The social media announcement for the show also promises an update for European fans, which means that at least a few European shows are yet to be announced. As it stands, if you want to see NOFX one final time, you have exactly 12 opportunities as of now.

Check out the tour dates for NOFX’s final shows down below.

NOFX Tour dates:

04/22-23 Austin, TX

05/13 San Diego, CA

05/19-20 Barcelona, Spain

06/02 Linz, Austria

06/24-25 Columbus, OH

07/22-23 Tacoma, WA

09/16 San Francisco, CA

09/30 St. Petersburg, FL

