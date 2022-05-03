Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, The Who, AC/DC, Depeche Mode donate to Teenage Cancer Trust auction









Noel Gallagher, The Who, Ed Sheeran, AC/DC, and Depeche Mode are among the big names supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust auction.

The artists have donated various signed relics and tickets to the charity’s Star Boot Sale fundraiser. The fundraiser started on April 29th and will continue for two weeks before finishing on May 12th. For further details and to view the items available, here.

The most coveted prizes on offer include flights to New York and a VIP experience at The Who’s Madison Square Garden gig, a Jake Bugg-signed Ibiza Rocks drumhead, a signed Depeche Mode guitar, Noel Gallagher’s signed trainers, Stereophonics’ signed drumsticks, an AC/DC-signed poster and rare guitar plectrums donated by Ed Sheeran.

Paul Weller, Jools Holland, Take That and The Vaccines are also set to contribute to the auction.

“The last two years have been really tough for Teenage Cancer Trust and the young people we support,” Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and Who frontman, said. “But the unconditional support myself and the charity have received from the music and entertainment industry throughout this time has been unwavering and I cannot thank them enough for that.”

Daltrey continued: “It’s only because of this support that we were able to get back to the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Gigs after a two-year hiatus last month. The Star Boot Sale is another brilliant way for people across music, film, television and sport to get behind the charity and make sure Teenage Cancer Trust can keep funding its specialist units and staff who offer world-class care and support.”

Adding: “Some of the amazing headliners from our shows this year and previously have donated items, so it is a great chance to own a piece of unique entertainment history.”

The exciting items available are expected to sell at prices ranging from tens of pounds to the thousands. Some of the artefacts will also be put aside for a £5 raffle, so everyone has a chance to take home some musical relics while supporting a vital cause.

Star Boot Sale is back ⭐ Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on some star-studded items from our amazing supporters!

This year we’ve got items from @edsheeran @TheWho @Vicky_McClure @paulwellerHQ and many more!

Take a look 👇https://t.co/UhH0ee5l3v pic.twitter.com/q5Vtc3AALG — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) April 29, 2022