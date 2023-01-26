Noel Gallagher teases new Robert Smith remix that “sounds exactly like The Cure”









Noel Gallagher has teased a forthcoming Robert Smith remix for his song ‘Pretty Boy’, which was released last October as a preview for High Flying Birds’ fourth studio album. Discussing the reimagined track, the former Oasis mastermind said it “sounds exactly like The Cure”.

Gallagher’s fourth High Flying Birds album, titled Council Skies, is set to arrive on June 2nd, 2022, via Sour Mash. The deluxe version of the new album will be released concurrently. Alongside the Robert Smith remix, it will feature live session recordings, instrumental versions and remixes by Pet Shop Boys and David Holmes.

During a recent interview with Huw Stephens on BBC Radio Wales, the Oasis songwriter explained how he got The Cure’s frontman on board for the ‘Pretty Boy’ remix. “‘Pretty Boy’ as it was unfolding became reminiscent of the golden age of The Cure,” he said. “And it was just one of those crazy ideas that one tends to have in the middle of the night, thinking, ‘I wonder if Robert Smith [would] get involved. I wonder if I can get hold of him.'”

“I asked if he’d get involved and sent him the track, and he loved it,” Gallagher continued. “He did the remix. And I loved it. I’d never met him before. I’d never conversed with him. But I was always a fan of The Cure, and the remix sounds exactly like the Cure. Yeah, it turns out he is a bit of a dude!'”

Smith recently completed The Cure’s 2022 touring campaign ahead of their upcoming album, which is slated for release this year. Gallagher managed to catch one of the London shows and had only great things to say of Smith’s vocal longevity.

“They were amazing,” Gallagher beamed. “I like the more modern stuff as well. It’s just kind of dark and moody. But his voice is just far out. He sounds as good now as he did 30 years ago. Amazing.”

Gallagher first mentioned the Cure’s influence on ‘Pretty Boy’ back in 2020. “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure,” he said at the time. “And I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright; it just sounds like The Cure.”

Hear the original version of ‘Pretty Boy’ below.