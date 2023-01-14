Noel Gallagher splits with Sara MacDonald, teases new music, hints at major announcement









It has certainly been a year of change for Noel Gallagher in 2023. He has announced that he will be divorcing his wife of almost 12 years Sara MacDonald, teased new music, and hinted that a major announcement might be on the way.

The pair have been together for 22 years and have two sons together. MacDonald has been the subject of many of Gallagher’s songs and open adoration. However, a source confirmed the news to NME that they will go their separate ways.

A statement declared: “Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.” No reason for the split has been publicly revealed.

Aside from that personal matter, Gallagher has hinted that new music is on the way. In a social media video filmed by his daughter Anais, the former Oasis man is shown getting to work in the studio with new material.

While two new songs play out in brief snippets, the video displays the date “17.01.23”. Naturally, this has led fans to believe that the star will announce the forthcoming release of a new album on Tuesday.

However, more speculative fans feel like it could be something bigger than that. With MacDonald being a central figure in the rift with his brother Liam Gallagher, speculation has been rife following this cryptic video, despite the fact that it certainly just seems to be an album launch and everything else is a private matter.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.