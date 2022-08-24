Noel Gallagher to issue signature Gibson electric guitar









It has been announced that Noel Gallagher will issue a Gibson signature guitar model. The ex-Oasis songwriter recently hinted that a new edition of his Gibson ES-355 would be coming at some point in August.

Last year, Gallagher teamed up with Gibson to release the ‘Noel Gallagher J-150’ acoustic, and yesterday, he tweeted an image of him holding the iconic 1960s cherry red Gibson ES-355. The caption read, “Launching 30.08.2022”, indicating that it will be available next week.

Gallagher had said that the ES-355 was the best guitar he’d ever played. In 2015, when asked if he would ever issue his own signature model, he replied: “I’ve been asked and I kinda can’t be fucking bothered, do you know what I mean?” he replied. “It’s a funny thing, designing guitars. Because, let’s face it, somebody got it right in about 1956. What’s the point? You can do them in funky colours with funky switches and blah, blah, blah, this, that and the other.”

He added, “My main guitar, my 355, is in no way unique. It hasn’t got any unique, specific features on it. It’s just a fucking great guitar. It sounds great, has great pickups. I mean, what more could you do to a guitar? The guitar itself is really not important. It’s the fucking player, isn’t it?”

While Gallagher has appeared ambivalent at best about the idea of creating a signature-designed guitar, it looks as though something about the potential deal has caught his eye. Now fans of both Oasis and Gibson look set to be able to get their hands on the ES-355 very soon.

Earlier this year, an ES-355 that Liam Gallagher smashed in a fight with his brother at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris went up for auction. It was restored in 2011 and serves as a symbol of Oasis’ breakup.