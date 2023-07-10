Noel Gallagher show cancelled due to bomb threat









A Noel Gallagher show was suspended this weekend after a bomb threat at the venue shortly before the former Oasis member was due to perform.

On Saturday night, Noel Gallagher and his band, the High Flying Birds, were set to play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Centre in New York for an evening featuring co-headliner Garbage and opener, Metric. However, the event was cancelled mid-show due to the bomb threat.

Per The Daily Gazette, after Metric and Garbage had performed, a message appeared on the venue’s screen, saying: “ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask that you calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Although there was no official reason for the evacuation provided on the date, the following day, New York State Police revealed in a statement on its official Facebook page that it is investigating a “bomb threat”.

They wrote: “On 07/08/2023, The New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results.”

Continuing: “This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.”

Garbage also addressed the situation on Twitter on Saturday night, writing: “Our love and concern to all the fans at our show in Saratoga Springs tonight. We pray you are all safe and sound. This is fucking insane.” They added: “We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone!!! I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!”

Noel Gallagher is yet to comment on what unfolded.