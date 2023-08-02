Noel Gallagher says Oasis’ biggest hits will be “around long after I’m gone”









Noel Gallagher has defended his stage persona, claiming he doesn’t need to be animated because his canon of songs with Oasis are “bigger than me” and will be “around long after I’m gone.”

Gallagher was speaking to Radio X ahead of his headline show at Brighton Beach on July 30th, which was aired on the radio station. Unlike other frontmen, Noel cuts a relaxed figure on-stage, and instead lets his songs do the talking. He also explained why he’ll never be similar to Coldplay’s Chris Martin or U2’s Bono.

“Some people are cut out for that kind of thing,” he said during the interview. “Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can’t. I’m not interested in it,” Gallagher continued.

Discussing the power of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, he said: “That song’s bigger than me. That song will be around long after I’m gone. So those big songs like that and ‘Wonderwall’… I don’t feel like I have to be larger than life.”

“I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am. They know what I’m like. And that’s what you pay for and that’s what you get,” he added.

Earlier this summer, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their forth album. In a four-star review of Council Skies, Far Out wrote: “Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon?“

The review continued: “This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”