Noel Gallagher shares Robert Smith remix of ‘Pretty Boy’









Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared the new Robert Smith remix of their track ‘Pretty Boy’ The Cure frontman has fragmented the blues-tinged original and transformed it into a constellation of blissed-out vocals, long-tailed delays and scintillating guitar solos.

Discussing the remix, Smith said: “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out – Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with – and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon.”

The original ‘Pretty Boy’ was the first single from The High Flying Birds’ forthcoming studio album Council Skies. The record is also set to include the recent single ‘Easy Now’ and is currently available or pre-order on CD, heavyweight vinyl and various HD digital formats.

This new remix will be featured on the deluxe limited-edition triple-vinyl and 2CD boxset, where it will sit alongside a Radio 2 session version of Oasis ‘Live Forever‘ and a Pet Shop Boys remix. Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the album via the official store will also receive a printed handwritten lyric sheet of the title track ‘Council Skies’.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently announced a homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on 26th August. The band have also confirmed a string of UK festival headline dates and outdoor performances throughout the summer. There’s also plans for a 27-date North American tour co-headlined with Garbage.

You can see the full UK tour schedule below.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds UK summer shows:

21 Jul 2023 Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)

23 Jul 2023 Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)

28 Jul 2023 London, Crystal Palace Bowl

30 Jul 2023 Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)

05 Aug 2023 Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End

19 Aug 2023 Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

20 Aug 2023 Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival

24 Aug 2023 Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park

26 Aug 2023 Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

27 Aug 2023 Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

01 Sep 2023 Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)