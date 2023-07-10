Noel Gallagher on The Smiths: “The most unique band ever to come out of England”









For Noel Gallagher, a set of bands wormed their way into his life during his formative years, pivotal moments which changed how he viewed the world. Many of these were bands from the same part of the country as Gallagher, such as The Smiths, who he believes redefined popular music.

Since going solo, Gallagher has worked frequently with The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Their backgrounds are almost identical, with the pair both coming from Irish immigrant families who moved to Manchester. From their humble beginnings, they conquered the world of music, changing the landscape permanently.

The Smiths occupy a sacred place within Gallagher’s heart, and working with Marr never fails to amaze Gallagher. “It’s a funny thing with Johnny,” the former Oasis man told NME.

Noel continued: “He doesn’t get you to send him the track, he turns up, plugs his gear in, puts his guitar on, stands in front of the speakers and says, ‘Right, let’s hear it’. As he’s hearing it for the first time, he plays it. I wouldn’t tell him what to play, I wouldn’t be so cheeky.”

While Oasis defined an era of guitar music, and their record collection continues to inspire each generation that comes of age, Gallagher doesn’t believe himself to be an innovator. Instead, the musician sees himself as someone who has soaked up his influences rather than invent a completely fresh sound.

During an appearance on Netflix’s Once In A Lifetime Sessions, Gallagher confessed: “All the music I listened to … the Sex Pistols, The Jam, The Smiths, The Buzzcocks, Joy Division, New Order. It was all kind of very big guitar music and I am a sum of my influences. I didn’t invent anything. I was just a lad who listened to music a lot and then eventually ended up being a songwriter.”

On The Smiths specifically, he added: “I never invented anything like The Smiths, who were the most unique band ever to come out of England. So I had an idea of what it should be like, but then when the songs came it was just unbelievable.”

Similarly to other Manchester bands such as The Stone Roses, and Joy Division, The Smiths were unlike any other group on the planet. They breathed fresh air into the music scene, and while their own influences inspired their thinking, it was a varied smorgasbord that nobody had arranged before. Though Marr admired acts ranging from The Stooges to Chic, Morrissey brought his interest in the literary world to life through his lyricism.

While a reunion from The Smiths seems impossible, especially following the death of Andy Rourke, Gallagher did offer his services to the band as a touring guitarist in 2019. He told Apple Music: “I would love, and it’s never gonna happen, it’s a thing in a parallel universe, if The Smiths got back together. I’m Craig Gannon and I’d go to Johnny [Marr] and say don’t get another guitarist mate – I’m your man.”

Watch the footage below of Gallagher covering ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths.