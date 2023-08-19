Noel Gallagher on “the most under-appreciated album of all time”









Regarding the history of British music, Noel Gallagher understands the inner workings of success. Throughout his career, Gallagher has always paid his dues to those who came before him, giving his forefathers their deserving credit. While he’s always praised The Beatles at every opportunity, Gallagher believes another band from that same era is wildly under-appreciated for their contribution to music.

The band in question is The Kinks, a brilliant group who never hit the same level of commercial heights as some of their peers, but their importance to Britain’s musical landscape is undeniable. Not only does Gallagher cite them as a primary influence, but Damon Albarn, Paul Weller, Alex Turner, and almost every British songwriter of note also cite Ray Davies as one of their heroes.

Similar to Oasis, The Kinks were built around a brotherly pairing, and the Davies were equally as explosive as the Gallaghers. However, it wasn’t the band dynamics that appealed most to Noel. Instead, Ray’s songwriting brilliance charmed the High Flying Birds leader and continues to inspire him.

While The Kinks released over 20 studio albums, it’s widely accepted in the musical community that their magnum opus is The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society. The concept record was a celebration of British culture. Released at a time when all the other bands were looking to America for inspiration, Davies decided to explore influences closer to home and wrote about relatable characters we all know.

In 2015, when Gallagher listed a series of his favourite albums for iTunes, he named The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society and revealed why it deserves a place on his list. “Probably the most under-appreciated album of all time. Ray Davies was the unsung hero of the ’60s. Storytelling of the most highest order,” he said of the LP.

Although the album went under the radar at the time of its release and failed to break into the top 40 in the UK chart, time has been kind to The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society which is now viewed as a British classic.

In 2018, the LP was the subject of a documentary on Sky Arts. Gallagher was among the famous faces who appeared in the film alongside Weller, Graham Coxon, Suggs from Madness, XTC’s Andy Partridge and many more.

Speaking about the song ‘Big Sky’ from the album, Gallagher says in the film: “It was the first song that I’d ever heard that no singing in it. It was just talking, and this monologue about people looking up at the big sky. I was just like, ‘What?’ because you couldn’t sing along to it. I don’t know what the musical term is for that thing, but Damon (Albarn) did it in ‘Parklife’.'”

He also says of the record: “It’s as important a record as Sgt Pepper’s, which on a global scale, of course, is Sgt. Pepper’s – we all know what that meant and still means, but Village Green, for me anyways, it’s equal.”

While the perception of The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society has changed since its release, and the aforementioned documentary proves it has grown in status, it still often gets left out of the conversation regarding the greatest albums of all time.