Noel Gallagher on his favourite Oasis song ever









Just as Noel Gallagher will never stop taking interview requests, in turn, Noel Gallagher will also never stop being asked what his favourite Oasis song is. As the band’s primary songwriter and creative force, Gallagher was the man who made the decisions that pushed the Manchester five-piece to the very front of the British mainstream in the 1990s. He was the man with the masterplan, so what song was the most important piece of that masterplan?

When Gallagher sat down with GibsonTV for their ‘The Icons’ series, he was once again presented with the question that’s on everyone’s minds. Gallagher has had some varying responses over the years, making a specific destination between his favourite track and the band’s most famous songs.

“I mean, ‘The Best’ — I don’t know, but the most famous are ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Wonderwall’,” Gallagher told the Australian TV programme The Project back in 2021. “They are the ones that everybody in the world seems to know. Whether they are the best? I don’t know. Everybody would have a personal opinion on that.”

When GibsonTV presented the question of his favourite songs, Gallagher was actually given the opportunity to include some from his solo career with the High Flying Birds. Instead, he acknowledged that seismic songs all came from his former band.

“The most important ones, I would probably say are all Oasis ones,” Gallagher admitted. “But my favourite ones would be a little bit different, I think. ‘Black Star Dancing’ is one of my favourite things I’ve ever done, as is ‘Holy Mountain’.”

Then it was time to get down to the Oasis brass tax. “‘Live Forever’, because that was the song that changed it all,” he said. “‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ because that’s become like part of the furniture.” Gallagher ultimately went with a song that he’s consistently put at the top of the list for years.

“Probably my favourite out of them all is ‘Supersonic’,” Gallagher claimed. “Because I just wrote it on the spot, in the studio, in about a fucking hour, and recorded it that night in about four hours. It was Oasis’ first single, and it set us on the way. ‘[AKA…] What a Life’, ‘Riverman’, there’s some great stuff, you know? But because my stuff with Oasis is kind of worldwide, culturally significant, my High Flying Birds stuff, they’re always going to get compared to each other, which is unfair.”

Check out ‘Supersonic’ down below.