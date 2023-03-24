Noel Gallagher’s new single was inspired by fans singing the wrong lyrics to his songs









Former Oasis member and High Flying Birds frontman Noel Gallagher has said that his new single was inspired by fans getting his lyrics wrong. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently released a new track called ‘Dead To The World’, taken from their forthcoming album Council Skies. The musician has since revealed that it was dedicated to a group of Argentinian fans who camp outside his hotel and sing the wrong lyrics to his songs.

Talking to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Wiley, Noel explained: “Well actually, funnily enough, so when I go to Argentina, I stay in this one specific hotel and Argentinian fans are, hands down, the greatest in the world … I get loads of kids, they stay outside this hotel 24 hours a day and they take it in shifts and the night shift always bring their guitars.”

He continued: “And I remember one night, the last night I was there, I couldn’t sleep, jet lag or something and they were playing Oasis and High Flying Birds songs in the car park and they were all getting the words wrong, and I’m sitting there having a drink going, ‘That’s not the right words’, and that song started about me writing a song about it.”

Gallagher went on to describe ‘Dead To The World’ as “quite a personal song. I guess when people hear it they’ll understand why, but it’s about being too tired to argue. You know there’s the saying, ‘dead to the world’. I had to explain it to the French girls in the band what it meant. It’s like when you’re in the deepest of sleeps.”

Council Skies is set for release on June 2.