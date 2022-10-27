Noel Gallagher hints at new album with cryptic message









Noel Gallagher has hinted at new music with his High Flying Birds on social media by sharing a cryptic message.

The High Flying Birds last shared music in 2021 with the compilation, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), which featured two new songs. The band also shared three EPs in 2019, which Gallagher opted to do rather than package the songs as an album. Surprisingly, it’s been five years since his last full-length release.

Now, Gallagher has hinted a new album is on the way and shared a new teaser for an upcoming announcement on October 31st at 8.30am GMT, which is also Halloween.

Earlier this year, MusicNews reported Gallagher was quoted in the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written. It gives people goosebumps. It’s quite orchestral and a bit like [1969 film] Midnight Cowboy.”

Gallagher added: “The whole album has got a vibe. There’s 10 songs and six of them have got strings.” The former Oasis also revealed his upcoming album “took [him] a year to write” and said it’s been going down well with people who’ve heard it.

He continued: “People are coming to the studio and you play them the track and they’re like, ‘Fucking hell! I’m getting goosebumps listening to that’,” he said. “I forget because I’m so into [it] now that it’s just a bunch of songs that I want to finish so I can write some more.”

View the teaser below.