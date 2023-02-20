Why did Noel Gallagher accuse Jack White of selling out?









Noel Gallagher has swung verbal punches in the direction of countless peers throughout his career. For some, the verbal jousting has become something of a badge of honour, accepting the Gallagher treatment as proof of successful art disrupting the mainstream. In 2005 though, the Oasis guitarist turned his attention to Jack White, who he accused of selling out.

White caused controversy in the rock and roll community after he wrote a song for soft-drink giant Coca-Cola. His track, ‘Love Is The Truth’, soundtracked an advert directed by Japanese director Nagi Noda, but strangely, it only aired once in 2006. The track was re-released a decade later by White’s label Third Man Records, whose website noted: “White saw this as an opportunity to record an inspirational song that could reach a worldwide audience”.

At the time of the advert, White told NME (via The Independent): “I certainly wouldn’t want a song that I’d already written to be used on a commercial. But to be asked to write something particular along one theme of love in a worldwide form that I’m not really used to appealed to me.”

The decision by Coca-Cola was reportedly part of a marketing scheme to create intrigue around the advert, but the technique failed flat on its arse. The disappointment also prevented White from sharing his “love in a worldwide form” message. A Coca-Cola spokesman said in 2006: “This is the only time we plan to show the advert here. It will also be available on our website for a limited time”.

Two years later, White’s collaboration with Alicia Keys for the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace appeared in a commercial by Coke Zero, which caused the musician to distance himself from the brand. In a statement, his management said: “Jack White was commissioned by Sony Pictures to write a theme song for the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, not for Coca-Cola. Any other use of the song is based on decisions made by others, not by Jack White”.

In addition to Coca-Cola failing to achieve White’s ambition for ‘Love Is Truth’, it made him an enemy of Gallagher. He told NME: “Jack White has just written a song for Coca-Cola. End of. He ceases to be in the club. And he looks like Zorro on doughnuts, I don’t believe in adverts. He’s meant to be the posterboy for the alternative way of thinking”.

The guitarist added: “Coca-Cola man. Fucking hell. And OK, you want to spread your message of peace and love, but do us all a fucking favour. I’m just not having it. It’s like doing a fucking gig for McDonald’s”.

Somewhat hypocritically, however, since Noel made his comments about White, he allowed the Oasis song ‘Half The World Away’ to be covered by Aurora as part of the John Lewis advertisement in 2015. Additionally, their song ‘Stand By Me’ features in the advert for the bank, Halifax.