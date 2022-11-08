Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr to headline London's South Facing Festival 2023









It might be grim outside, but the summer is never too far away. During the next festival season, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline South Facing Festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park on Friday, July 28th, 2023. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 11th at 10am.

News of the Birds’ return follows the release of ‘Pretty Boy’, the lead single from the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, Lone Star Sound. Produced by Paul ‘Stranegeboy’ Stacey and recorded at Noel’s personal studio in London, the new album features long-time friend and collaborator Johnny Marr on guitar.

Marr and his band will also join Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds during their headline performance at 2023’s South Facing Festival, set to take place at the Crystal Palace Bowl. Since its 2021 debut, South Facing has earned a reputation as London’s best open-air concert series. Featuring a lineup spanning the worlds of rap, rock, indie, pop and classical, it’s easy to see why.

Noel’s new album serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Who Built The Moon? Discussing ‘Pretty Boy’, the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter said: “For this new record, it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear.”

He continued: “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

Gallagher’s performance at next year’s South Facing Festival looks set to be one of the biggest open-air concerts of the summer, so make sure you bag your tickets well in advance.